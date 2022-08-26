Germany to ensure gas levy benefits only companies that need it - govt spokesperson

A general view shows the nuclear power plant Isar 2 by the river Isar in Eschenbach near Landshut, Germany, August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany is looking to make sure that only companies that need financial help in light of the war in Ukraine will be able to benefit from a gas levy, said a government spokesperson.

The economy ministry is looking at changes to the levy, added a ministry spokesperson at the same regular government news conference on Friday.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray

