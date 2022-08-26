1 minute read
Germany to ensure gas levy benefits only companies that need it - govt spokesperson
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany is looking to make sure that only companies that need financial help in light of the war in Ukraine will be able to benefit from a gas levy, said a government spokesperson.
The economy ministry is looking at changes to the levy, added a ministry spokesperson at the same regular government news conference on Friday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.