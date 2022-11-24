Germany: EU members agree two packages of energy emergency measures















BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers agreed on the contents of two regulations with emergency measures at a meeting on Thursday, Germany's Economy Ministry said.

The first is a regulation for affordable gas supply in Europe, which also provides for a fair distribution of costs in gas crises. The second is for the faster expansion of renewable energies, the ministry said in a statement.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.