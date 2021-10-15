Skip to main content

Germany expects Nord Stream 2 input from European neighbours within weeks

A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry, as part of licensing assessments of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, has consulted neighbouring countries about issues of gas supply security and expects to hear back within weeks, outgoing minister Peter Altmaier told journalists on Friday. read more

Once the assessment is completed, the ministry will recommend whether the energy regulator can certify the controversial pipeline, said Altmaier, who will step down once a new German government is in place.

"By the end of next week or the beginning of the week thereafter, we will look at the replies and we will inform you what kind of recommendation will be dispatched to the regulator," he said.

