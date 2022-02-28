Germany in favour of synchronising EU and Ukranian power grids - Habeck

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany supports a proposal made by the European Commission to activate an emergency procedure to synchronise the bloc's power grid with that of Ukraine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told journalists ahead of a European Union meeting in Brussels.

He reiterated his positions that Germany needed to reduces its exposure to Russia in the energy sector and said that the country must be prepared to take "radical measures" to do so.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan

