Germany to help citizens cope with energy prices with various measures - econ minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck addresses the media after a closed German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house in Schloss Meseberg, near Gransee, Germany August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany will introduce various measures to ensure energy prices do not go through the roof, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

Three issues are in focus: a price reduction through a changed market structure, providing relief for citizens and creating a budget that relieves burden on citizens with regard to high electricity prices, Habeck said.

It would make sense to cap prices at the lower end of consumption. However, it was questionable how social that would be.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Carrel, Sarah Marsh, writing bey Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.