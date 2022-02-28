Germany to hike onshore wind, solar tender volumes - document

Workers mount solar panels on the roof of the Olympic Stadium or Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany will suspend cuts to subsidies for new solar panels on roofs this year and increase solar tenders to 20 gigawatts by 2028, keeping them that level until 2035 in a drive to promote renewables, an Economy Ministry document seen by Reuters showed.

Germany will also hike tender volumes for onshore wind to 10 gigawatts annually by 2027 and keep them at that level through to 2035, the document showed.

New renewable energy legislation would take effect on July 1.

