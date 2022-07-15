Germany injecting, withdrawing equal amounts from gas storage, regulator says

A worker checks a unit at Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany is currently injecting and drawing equal amounts of gas from its storage, said the country's energy regulator on Friday.

The total gas storage level currently stands at 64.5%, added the regulator.

That was the same as the level on Thursday, when the build-up of German overall gas reserves for winter reversed into a small day-on-day fall. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.