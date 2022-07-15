1 minute read
Germany injecting, withdrawing equal amounts from gas storage, regulator says
BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany is currently injecting and drawing equal amounts of gas from its storage, said the country's energy regulator on Friday.
The total gas storage level currently stands at 64.5%, added the regulator.
That was the same as the level on Thursday, when the build-up of German overall gas reserves for winter reversed into a small day-on-day fall. read more
Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More
