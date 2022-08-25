1 minute read
Germany may avoid gas emergency, regulator boss tells Spiegel
BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German industry's success in using less gas shows that Europe's biggest economy may avert a gas emergency, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur network regulator told Spiegel magazine.
"The decline in gas consumption in industry shows that we can manage to avert a gas emergency," Klaus Mueller was quoted as saying on Thursday. "As painful as enormously high prices and gas savings may be, a real gas shortage would be even more difficult," he said.
