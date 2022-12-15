Germany missed gas savings goal last week - energy regulator















BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gas consumption in Germany was 5.2% below the average consumption of the last four years last week but rose by 11.8% compared to the previous week, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said on Thursday.

"The savings target was thus clearly missed," it added in a regular update, referring to the country's 20% savings goal.

