Germany missed gas savings goal last week - energy regulator

The official logo of Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) is photographed prior to the auction of spectrum for 5G services at the Bundesnetzagentur headquarters in Mainz, Germany, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gas consumption in Germany was 5.2% below the average consumption of the last four years last week but rose by 11.8% compared to the previous week, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said on Thursday.

"The savings target was thus clearly missed," it added in a regular update, referring to the country's 20% savings goal.

Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Matthias Williams

