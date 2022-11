Germany mulls state guarantees for renewable energies production

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany is examining introducing state guarantees for investments in renewable energies, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, as Berlin attempts to become more independent in scaling up renewables capacity.

The state support could include purchase and credit guarantees for renewable energies production, Habeck said, adding that these guarantees could somewhat overcome uncertainties regarding project permits.

