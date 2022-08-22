Germany must expect Russia to cut gas supply further - economy minister

German Economy and Climate Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck visits a salt cavern facility of the gas trading company VNG AG during a two day tour under the heading of "Economy and work in times of crisis", due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Germany has a good chance of getting through the coming winter without taking drastic measures but nonethless faces a difficult time and must prepare for Russia to tighten gas supplies further, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"We still have a very critical winter ahead of us. We have to expect that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will further reduce the gas," Habeck told German broadcaster ARD from Canada, where he is on a three-day trip with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kim Coghill

