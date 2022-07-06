Germany must speed up energy transition due to Ukraine war -Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on, as he gives a statement along with chairman of the Confederation of German Employers' Association (BDA) Rainer Dulger and chairwoman of Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) Yasmin Fahimi (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Germany must implement the transition to green energy faster because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that Russia was using energy as a political weapon.

"Energy policy is not just a question of price. Energy policy is also security policy," Scholz said at an event hosted by the Renewable Energy Association. "That's why we now have to turbo charge the expansion of renewable energy," he said.

