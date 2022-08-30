1 minute read
Germany and partners to consider energy price mechanisms, minister says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Berlin recognises the difficulies of imposing a fixed cap on gas prices, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, adding that Germany and its European partners will seek a better approach for energy pricing mechanisms on a European level.
Habeck's comments came after Italian media reports said that Germany was willing to consider such a price cap.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.