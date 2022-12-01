Germany, Poland agree to ensure security of supply of crude oil - German ministry















BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany and Poland have agreed to quickly boost the capacity of existing ports and pipeline infrastructure to ensure the supply of crude oil and oil products with the aim of ending imports of Russian crude oil, Germany's economy ministry said on Thursday.

"The sides take into consideration the dependency both of Poland and Germany on Russian crude oil imports via the Druzhba Pipeline and emphasise the need to phase out imports of Russian crude oil and oil products as soon as possible," said the joint declaration.

"With the aim of preparing for this, the sides wish to deepen their existing cooperation with the goal of ending imports of Russian crude oil without compromising the energy security of either country," it added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.