Germany to present industrial electricity pricing concept next week















BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry will present a concept for pricing electricity for industry next week, State Secretary Patrick Graichen said on Wednesday, as Berlin aims to support the industrial transformation away from fossil fuels.

The government last year introduced electricity and gas price caps to shield industry and households from rising energy prices, but companies in Germany say electricity prices are still too high in international comparison.

Subsidizing the industrial electricity price at five euro cents per kilowatt hour for the next two years and lowering electricity tax to the European minimum are among measures the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) have suggested.

Cheaper electricity prices should also be available to medium-sized companies, and conditions for benefiting from electricity subsidies such as a ban on bonuses and dividends could be removed, a paper from the SPD parliamentary group on the issue showed last week.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.