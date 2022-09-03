Germany reaches October gas storage target despite extended Nord Stream 1 halt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities on Friday reached the October goal of 85% despite of the extended halt of the main pipeline delivering gas from Russia to Germany, industry data from European operators group GIE showed on Saturday.

The storage levels are already at 85.02%, suggesting that the companies and citizens in Europe's biggest economy are heeding the government's plea to save gas to get it through the winter in light of reduced Russian gas imports.

In July, the government unveiled new energy-saving measures and tightened its gas storage targets, fearing that persistently low Russian gas supplies could lead to winter shortages.

Industry gas consumption fell by 21% in July year-on-year, Germany's BDI industry association head Siegfried Russwurm said last week but warned that the drop was not a good sign.

"The reason for this is often not efficiency gains, but a dramatic drop in production. That is not a success, but an expression of a massive problem," Russwurm said.

Germany's new achieved storage goal came as Russia scrapped a deadline to resume flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, saying it had found faults during maintenance. read more

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

