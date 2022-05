Germany assessing Russian announcement on Gazprom Germania sanctions

A cyclist passes the headquarters of Gazprom Germania, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany is examining a Russian announcement that it is imposing sanctions on parts of Gazprom Germania, the former German unit of Russian gas producer Gazprom, a spokesperson of the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, adding it had no details. read more

Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries operate gas storage facilities and gas trading in Germany and are co-owners of gas pipelines.

"The German government and Federal Network Agency, as trustees of Gazprom Germania, are already in the process of taking the necessary precautions and preparing for various scenarios," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Gas supplies are currently guaranteed and constantly checked, added the spokesperson.

The network agency released a similar statement, saying it had no further information and was preparing for different scenarios.

Russia's Gazprom gave up ownership of the firm last month without explanation, forcing Germany's energy network regulator to take control of operations there.

