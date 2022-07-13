Germany says it will stop buying Russian coal on Aug 1, oil on Dec 31

Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies arrives for questioning by a German federal parliament committee investigating the payment systems provider Wirecard scandal in Berlin, Germany, April 21, 2021. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany will completely stop buying Russian coal on Aug. 1 and Russian oil on Dec. 31, marking a major shift in the source of the country's energy supply, deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies said at a conference in Sydney.

"We will be off Russian coal in a few weeks," Kukies told the Sydney Energy Forum, co-hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency.

Russian coal previously made up 40% of Germany's coal mix and Russian oil makes up 40% of its oil mix, he said.

