Germany says no results yet of Nord Stream pipelines sabotage investigation

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - The German government on Tuesday said it had taken note of a New York Times report that said new intelligence suggested a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the Nord Stream pipelines attack last year but its own investigation has not yet reached results.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany informed the United Nations Security Council a few days ago that the investigations are ongoing and that there are still no results, a spokesperson for the Chancellery said.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor has been investigating the matter since the beginning of October 2022. It thus has sovereignty over the procedure," the spokesperson added.

Germany's public prosecutor was not immediately available for comment on the report, which Reuters could not immediately independently verify.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.