Germany seeks to ensure energy prices do not go through the roof - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a session on the second day of a closed meeting of the German cabinet at Schloss Meseberg palace in Meseberg near Gransee, northeastern Germany August 31, 2022 .Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany will take steps to ensure that energy prices do not go through the roof, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that he had discussed tightening energy networks in Europe with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He said Germany had recognised early on the threat of Russia using its fossil exports as a tool to influence other countries and had taken steps to ensure energy security.

"All the decisions that we have made ... are geared toward precisely this goal, that we as a country can survive the winter," Scholz said in a news conference following a cabinet retreat near Berlin.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sarah Marsh; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan

