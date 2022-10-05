Germany, Spain stick to plan to build new gas pipeline - draft document

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi















Oct 5 (Reuters) - Germany and Spain are sticking to their plan to build a new gas pipeline across the Pyrenees, a draft joint action plan showed, defying French opposition.

"We will both continue to lobby for a higher interconnection capacity of the Iberian Peninsula in order to enhance its contribution to the security of supply to the whole of EU," the document, seen by Reuters, said.

"The construction of a sufficiently big hydrogen-ready gas pipeline across the Pyrenees to be operative by 2025 is of paramount importance in order to achieve a truly robust internal energy market within the EU, accelerate the green transition and reinforce EU's strategic autonomy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are due to meet in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna later on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.