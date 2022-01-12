Germany to stick to guns on phasing out nuclear and coal energy - Scholz

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany will push ahead with phasing out nuclear and coal energy despite rising energy prices, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that nuclear power made no economic sense given the high cost of storing waste.

Scholz told parliament that his government would instead expedite the process of gaining permission to expand solar and wind farms to push prices down and meet power demand expected to rise to about 800 terawatts (TW) in 2030 from around 600 TW today.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Zuzanna Szymanska Writing by Sarah Marsh Editing by Miranda Murray

