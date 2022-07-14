Germany tapping into gas reserves as winter approaches - regulator

Pipes are pictured at a gas compressor station in Mallnow, Germany, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - German gas reserves have ticked down slightly, according to data released by the network regulator, which warned that the country was struggling to reach the necessary storage levels for winter.

Germany's most recent overall gas storage level stood at 64.5%, the Bundesnetzagentur said on Thursday, down from 64.6% reported on Wednesday.

"At present, gas is being withdrawn from storage partly as a result of market conditions," the agency said in its daily situation report, adding that this meant reduced reserves for a potential gas shortage in future.

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

