Germany to transfer hydrogen technology to Africa -govt official

The logo of a zero emission vehicle is pictured during a launch event for a hydrogen electrolysis plant at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling near Cologne, Germany, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The German government is planning to transfer hydrogen production technology to African countries amid its efforts to quit coal and nuclear energy, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Germany will have to import 40-60% of the hydrogen it needs for its energy transformation plans, the official said ahead of a meeting between the African Union and the European Union scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.