Germany to unveil Uniper nationalisation on Wednesday - source
- Companies
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany is expected to unveil key details of a full nationalisation of gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) on Wednesday that is likely to include the exit of major shareholder Fortum (FORTUM.HE), a person familiar with the talks said.
Fortum declined to comment.
