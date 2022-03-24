Germany unveils energy relief package

The moon rises as electricians work atop a power pole near the lignite power plant of Neurath of German energy supplier and utility RWE, near Rommerskirchen north-west of Cologne, Germany, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany's ruling coalition unveiled on Thursday a package of relieve measures for households grappling with exploding energy costs resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including a petrol and diesel subsidy for commuters over three months.

The exact size of the package, which also includes tax rebates for workers and families as well as measures to diversify energy imports, is difficult to pin down as some details still need to be finalized, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said during a news conference.

He added however it should be similar in size to a first package of recently agreed tax relief package costing around 13 billion euros ($14.28 billion).

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Joseph Nasr

