Germany wants to cut all Russian fossil fuel imports - Baerbock

1 minute read

A chimney emits fire at the PCK Raffinerie oil refinery in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"Germany wants to completely phase out fossil fuel dependence on Russia," Baerbock told the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue conference.

"Germany has already halved its imports in the last few weeks, especially in hard coal, and we will not only halve this in all other areas, we will also completely phase out fossil fuels that come from Russia," she added.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel

