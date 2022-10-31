Germany wants to get one-off gas relief payment through cabinet this week
BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The German government aims to bring a one-off payment to relieve household consumers of high energy bills in December through the cabinet this week, said an economy ministry spokesperson.
"We're aiming for this week and hope that we will succeed," said the spokesperson during a regular government news conference on Monday.
Reporting by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray
