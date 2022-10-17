Germany will be in different situation regarding gas next winter - EconMin















PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany will be in a different situation next winter when it comes to energy because it will have more gas resources available, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Prague on Monday.

"The main problem for electricity supply is the failure of nuclear power plants in France," he said, adding that Germany was ready to use its nuclear power plants if needed.

"Next winter, we have another situation, I would strongly argue, because then ... we (will) have additional gas capacity, so I don't know what the situation in France would be, but on the gas side we definitely have another situation."

Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Miranda Murray











