Germany will not accept breach of gas supply contracts by Russia -econ min
FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday said if Russia insisted that existing contracts be paid in roubles rather than the agreed euro and dollar denominations, it would be in breach of contract as well as a war monger.
"We will not accept any breach of private delivery contracts, and I am pleased that companies agree," he said at a news conference. read more
Habeck also urged consumers to use gas sparingly, adding high prices had already reduced demand.
Reporting by Vera Eckert and Joseph Nasr, editing by Miranda Murray
