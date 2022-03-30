Germany will not accept breach of gas supply contracts by Russia -econ min

German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks in the plenary hall of Germany's lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, during a debate on federal budget in Berlin, Germany March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday said if Russia insisted that existing contracts be paid in roubles rather than the agreed euro and dollar denominations, it would be in breach of contract as well as a war monger.

"We will not accept any breach of private delivery contracts, and I am pleased that companies agree," he said at a news conference. read more

Habeck also urged consumers to use gas sparingly, adding high prices had already reduced demand.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vera Eckert and Joseph Nasr, editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.