Germany working intensively on Uniper stabilisation measures, economy minister says

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany is working intensively on stabilisation measures for German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), which on Friday said it had submitted an application for a government bailout, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"Politically, one thing is clear: we will not allow a systemically important company to go bankrupt and cause turbulence on the global energy market as a result," Habeck said in a statement.

Concrete means of supporting Uniper will be negotiated and decided, he added.

