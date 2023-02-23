Germany would have no problem with a Europe-wide Russian gas ban, minister Habeck says















BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany would be fine with a Europe-wide ban on Russian gas, but other countries would not, meaning it was better to focus on sealing gaps in the sanctions regime rather than expanding it, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

Germany companies were no longer using any Russian gas, he said. "So as far as I'm concerned we can cut the link completely," he said.

Several countries in Eastern Europe are much more reliant on Russian energy, he said.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt











