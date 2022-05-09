Germany's EnBW hikes gas prices by a more than third on Ukraine war

Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Soaring gas procurement costs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led Germany regional utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) to raise prices for the fuel by more than a third, it said on Monday.

Prices for the basic supply of gas will increase by 34.8%, or 2.92 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), as of July 1, 2022, the company said.

"For a sample household with an annual consumption of 20,000 kWh, the costs will increase by approx. 48.58 euros ($51.06) per month," EnBW, whose VNG (VNG.UL) unit is one of Germany's importers of Russian gas, said.

