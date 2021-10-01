Germany's EnBW to register RDK 7 coal plant for closure next year

Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) will register its RDK 7 hard coal-fired power station at Karlsruhe for closure by mid-2022, it said on Friday, which means it could cease operations 12 months later unless grid operators and authorities object.

Closure of the 36-year old plant, which has a capacity of 517 megawatts of power generation and 220 MW of district heating capacity, is in line with the company's envisaged move to net zero emissions by 2035, EnBW said in a statement.

"We have already shuttered nine conventional power units since 2013 and, in parallel, built up wind and solar generation capacity of a total 4,900 MW," Georg Stamatelopoulos, board member for sustainable production infrastructure, said.

Karlsruhe's block 8, an 874 MW unit started in 2014, is not affected by the move, EnBW said.

EnBW said it would find socially compatible solutions for 90 affected jobs, excluding forced redundancies.

Under German legislation, the Bundesnetzagentur and transmission system operators (TSOs) must be notified of a closure intention 12 months in advance.

The regulator can declare a plant system-relevant in which case it must not close but continue to supply power in a network reserve function that is reimbursed.

The land-locked southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to EnBW, could run into supply troubles as big power grid expansions to bring more carbon-free wind power from north to south are behind schedule.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.