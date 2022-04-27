Germany's energy watchdog says gas supply currently guaranteed

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed and the stop of Russian gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria has had no impact on security of supply in Germany so far, the country's energy regulator said on Wednesday.

The agency said it was monitoring the gas supply situation very closely.

Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the crippling sanctions imposed by the West for the invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Miranda Murray

