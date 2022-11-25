Germany's largest firms to seek more energy crisis aid at Scholz meeting















BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The heads of Germany's largest companies plan to ask Chancellor Olaf Scholz for more support to get through an energy crisis at a meeting next Friday, industry representatives told Reuters.

Gas and electricity price laws would be the focus of the meeting between Scholz and representatives of the 40 firms on the premier DAX index in Berlin, the representatives said on Friday.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Economy Minister Robert Habeck are also expected to take part in the meeting.

The companies are particularly unhappy that aid is initially limited to 150 million euros ($155.46 million), as the European Union does not want to give blanket approval to higher amounts out of concerns about state aid law; anything above that threshold requires approval on a case-by-case basis.

($1 = 0.9649 euros)

Reporting by Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.