Germany's Leag secures credit facility from state lender KfW -sources

General view of the coal power plant of German LEAG energy company, in Jaenschwalde, Germany, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Summary

Summary Companies VNG also confirms it has approached KfW

Leag becomes third German energy firm to seek credit lines

Energy firms needs billions of euros to cover margin calls

DUESSELDORF, March 14 (Reuters) - German utility Leag has secured a credit facility worth billions of euros from state-owned KfW bank, two people familiar with the matter said, making it the latest firm to seek additional funding headroom to tackle soaring energy prices.

Leag, which operates brown coal-fired power plants and is owned by Czech investor EPH and private equity group PPF Investments, declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by Handelsblatt.

A source close to the German finance ministry had said on Sunday that an unnamed German company had received a 5.5 billion euro ($6 billion) short-term loan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Leag is the third German energy firm after Uniper (UN01.DE) and VNG to seek funds from KfW in order to cover margin payments tied to hedges for power and gas sales - known in the industry as margin calls.

Margin calls become a problem when the gap between 'spot' power prices and the level at which utilities have sold their output on a forward basis widens too much, forcing them to post the margin as proof that they can deliver in the unlikely event of default.

VNG, a division of regional utility EnBW (EBKG.DE), confirmed on Monday that it had applied with KfW for a back-up credit line as a precautionary measure.

Although it did not provide details regarding the volume, it said it was comparable to the facility Uniper secured in January. Uniper, which is majority-owned by Fortum (FORTUM.HE), at the time said it had secured a facility of up to 2 billion euros.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christian Kraemer; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.