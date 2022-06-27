Germany's LNG terminals completion could be delayed, sector lobby says

Model of LNG tanker is seen in front of Germany's flag in this illustration taken May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Germany may not be able to have at least two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals start operation by the end of the year as hoped for as their construction has not started yet, Bild newspaper said citing the country's industry trade association.

Germany's LNG projects had long languished as supply via pipelines was cheaper than LNG but as Germany rushes to phase out Russian energy imports, Berlin plans for liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals are picking up speed. read more

"The planned stationary terminals still have no final investment decisions," Timm Kehler, managing director of the Zukunft Gas lobby was quoted as saying by Bild.

Kehler said the pace of building and expanding capacity must be accelerated in order to achieve a capacity of 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the LNG terminals in the coming year.

"The industry finally needs clarity here and on a few other regulatory issues," Kehler added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.