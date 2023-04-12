Germany's Merck to invest 300 million euros in US gas plant















April 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck (MRCG.DE) will invest about 300 million euros ($327.90 million) in the world's largest integrated specialty gas plant in Hometown, U.S., the company said on Wednesday.

The agreement with the U.S. state of Pennsylvania supports "expansion of manufacturing capacity for the semiconductor industry", it added.

The science and technology group plans to invest "significantly more than 3 billion euros" in innovations and capacity expansions to ensure the success of its semiconductor solutions branch, it said in a press release.

($1 = 0.9149 euros)

Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More











