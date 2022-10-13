Germany's natural gas storage facilities pass 95% November target















BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's natural gas storage facilities passed the 95% target for November three weeks ahead of schedule on Thursday, according to data released by the Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI), a European energy data platform.

According to the data updated on Thursday, German gas storage levels stood at 95.14%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.