BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany's parliament on Friday approved the government's 200 billion euro ($195 billion) rescue package that aims to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.

It earlier also voted to suspend Germany's constitutional debt brake.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Holger Hansen; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Maria Sheahan











