Germany's planned increase of climate fund possible without extra debt - source

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany's planned increase of its Energy and Climate Fund (EKF) to about 200 billion euros ($217.82 billion) by 2026 should be possible without taking on additional debt, a Finance Ministry source said on Monday.

The fund is aimed at facilitating investments in climate protection and security of supply, and financing the relief of private households and companies from rising energy costs.

"We are convinced that this will be possible with the existing reserves of the EKF and the revenues expected until 2026, i.e. without further loans," the source told Reuters.

($1 = 0.9182 euros)

