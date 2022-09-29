Germany's recent gas consumption too high - energy regulator















FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator, who would be in charge of gas rationing in case of a supply emergency, on Thursday said consumption by households was too high to be sustainable.

Last week's usage of natural gas by households, half of which heat with gas, grouped together with small industry, of 483 gigawatt hours/week was 14.5% above the average for that same week over the years 2018 through 2021, the Federal Network Agency said in an emailed statement.

"The numbers for that week are thus very sobering," said agency president Klaus Mueller. "Without significant savings in the private area of consumption, it will be difficult to avoid an emergency situation in winter."

