Germany's Scholz: gas prices much higher now than justified

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement in Berlin, Germany, September 9, 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Christian Mang

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Prices on the gas markets are higher than they should be considering the progress that Germany and its European partners have made in filling their storage capacities ahead of winter, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"This is perhaps the message for the markets: prices are much higher than justified at the moment," Scholz said following talks with European Council president Charles Michel in Berlin.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams

