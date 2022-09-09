1 minute read
Germany's Scholz: gas prices much higher now than justified
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Prices on the gas markets are higher than they should be considering the progress that Germany and its European partners have made in filling their storage capacities ahead of winter, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
"This is perhaps the message for the markets: prices are much higher than justified at the moment," Scholz said following talks with European Council president Charles Michel in Berlin.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Paul Carrel and Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.