Bailed-out Uniper upgrades outlook, weighs repaying state aid

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Bailed-out utility Uniper (UN01.DE) expects billions in euros in profits in 2023 as a result of more favourable than expected gas price developments and is weighing repaying part of the state aid it received from Berlin to save it from collapse.

Uniper now expects adjusted EBIT and an adjusted net income in the range of a mid-single-digit billion euro amount for the full financial year. It previously expected positive earnings, without putting a figure on it.

The company, which is due to report first-half results on Aug. 1., also said it expects adjusted first-half EBIT of 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) compared with its previous loss of 757 million euros.

"These very good figures are the result of a strong operational performance in a favourable market environment," finance chief Jutta Doenges said.

She added the results gave Uniper a tailwind for the implementation of its strategy.

In May, Uniper reported a first quarter net profit of 6.7 billion euros after releasing significant provisions it made after Moscow's move to stop gas supplies.

Its main supplier, Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), last August fully suspended gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline, which was later damaged in an act of sabotage.

($1 = 0.9053 euro)

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; editing by Jonathan Oatis Editing by Marguerita Choy

