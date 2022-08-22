1 minute read
Germany's Uniper to bring coal-fired power plant Heyden 4 back onto electricity market
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
Aug 22 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper SE (UN01.DE) on Monday said it will start producing electricity for the market at its Heyden 4 hard-coal-fired power plant starting August 29, until April 30, 2023.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.