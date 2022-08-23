Germany's Uniper, E.ON to import green ammonia from Canada

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German energy firms Uniper (UN01.DE) and E.ON

"This is an important step not only to strengthen our bilateral economic relations, but also for a future-oriented and sustainable energy supply," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

