Germany's Uniper may need additional 40 bln euros in government aid - Handelsblatt

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The German gas importer Uniper may need up to 40 billion euros ($39 billion) in additional government support, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Thursday, citing financial and government sources.

Uniper declined to comment on the report.

Germany moved to nationalise Uniper in September when it became an early casualty of a European gas crisis after Russia cut gas flows to Europe.

The government has so far committed 29 billion euros ($28 billion) to prop up Uniper's ailing finances.

The additional aid was now necessary because the government had envisaged giving further funds to Uniper through a gas levy that was subsequently scrapped, Handelsblatt said.

Shares fell 3.2% after the Handelsblatt report.

