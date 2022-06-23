Germany's Uniper: triggering of "alarm stage" insufficient for winter

Uniper logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The triggering of Phase 2 of the German government's three-stage emergency gas plan will not suffice to prepare the country for the coming winter under current circumstances, Uniper (UN01.DE) said on Thursday.

"This is not a solution for this winter if the supply situation remains as it is or continues to worsen over the coming weeks," a spokesperson for the utility said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers

