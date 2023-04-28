Glass Lewis urge Enel investors to back Covalis' chairman candidate

Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Enel logo
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Enel logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Leading governance adviser Glass Lewis has urged shareholders in Enel (ENEI.MI) to pick as chairman the candidate put forward by hedge fund Covalis, in a bid to counter the influence of a CEO designated by the single biggest shareholder, Italy's Treasury.

Investors in Italy's Enel, one of Europe's biggest utilities, vote on May 10 to name a new board. The Treasury owns 23.6% of Enel.

In a management shake-up that has unnerved some investors, Rome has indicated Flavio Cattaneo, a former chief at power grid operator Terna (TRN.MI) currently at high-speed train operator Italo, to replace veteran CEO Francesco Starace.

The Treasury also indicated as chairman Paolo Scaroni, a former boss at Enel and state-owned energy firm Eni (ENI.MI).

Covalis Capital, which holds around 1% of Enel, has proposed former top banker Marco Mazzucchelli for the chairmanship as it filed a slate of independent candidates.

"Should nominee Mazzucchelli be elected to the board, he would be better placed to safeguard board-level independent oversight and serve as a better counterbalance to the presence of the CEO on the board," Glass Lewis wrote in its report.

The London-based hedge fund has complained of an "opaque process" regarding Enel, adding it was unclear "what the government's proposed slate stands for or what their plan is."

A group of institutional investors backed by asset manager association Assogestioni has filed a third slate of nominees, without CEO and chair candidates.

In its report, Glass Lewis recommended Enel investors vote for Assogestioni's board nominees as "they are better suited to represent a wider group of minority shareholders".

Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Federico Maccioni

